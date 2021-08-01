The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.63.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The Gap stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66. The Gap has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Gap will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

In other The Gap news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,032 shares of company stock worth $7,211,009 in the last ninety days. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Gap by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

