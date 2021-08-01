The Graph (GRT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.34 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $3.34 billion and $239.75 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded up 33.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00056706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.07 or 0.00803771 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00040072 BTC.

The Graph Coin Profile

The Graph is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

