The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

HSY stock opened at $178.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 398.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $865,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in The Hershey by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The Hershey by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,985 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

