The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lifted by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after purchasing an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $328.19 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.