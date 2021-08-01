The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,845 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of The ODP worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter worth $15,061,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,662,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $374,987,000 after buying an additional 410,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 280.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,857,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,315,000 after buying an additional 96,136 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ODP by 168.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 114,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 71,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

ODP opened at $47.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.14. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $51.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other The ODP news, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of The ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $963,635. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

