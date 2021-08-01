The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Short Interest Update

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

STKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

In other news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $50,201.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,374,137 shares in the company, valued at $47,284,420.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,500 shares of company stock worth $6,278,686 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.06 million, a P/E ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 2.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.