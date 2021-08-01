The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $142.23. 14,394,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $348.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

