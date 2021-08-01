The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 43.4% during the second quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 164,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.23. 14,394,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,979. The stock has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

