The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,366,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,660,429,000 after acquiring an additional 540,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,431,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,261,000 after acquiring an additional 170,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Progressive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,272,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $599,721,000 after purchasing an additional 221,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $95.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

