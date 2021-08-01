The Sandbox (SAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $434.92 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $434.92 million and $123.40 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007057 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00014145 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.01092844 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

