The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $291.03 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $213.42 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,955,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

