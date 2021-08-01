The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. 236,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,159. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 26,420 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at $1,165,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after purchasing an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

