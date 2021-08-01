The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,870 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of The Simply Good Foods worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after acquiring an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,021,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,276,000 after acquiring an additional 107,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, upped their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

