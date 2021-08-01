The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.70 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.23.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,159. The Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.