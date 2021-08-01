The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.220-$1.220 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $63.87. 5,192,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock worth $618,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

