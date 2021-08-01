The Southern (NYSE:SO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Southern (NYSE:SO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Southern also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.87. 5,192,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,508. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.85.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

