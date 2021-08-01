The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,332 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $870,385,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,233,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $544,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 313.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $321,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 513.9% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,339,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $287,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.26.

TJX opened at $68.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

