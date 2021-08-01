The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,425 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of The Travelers Companies worth $47,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

NYSE TRV opened at $148.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.91. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,111,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.35, for a total transaction of $392,160.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,874 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,593. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

