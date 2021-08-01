Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) versus XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Financial Contrast

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and Theratechnologies (OTCMKTS:THERF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

XOMA has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for XOMA and Theratechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 0 3 0 3.00 Theratechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOMA presently has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.38%. Given XOMA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe XOMA is more favorable than Theratechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and Theratechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA 11.89% 5.63% 3.29% Theratechnologies -11.57% -14.31% -4.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOMA and Theratechnologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $29.39 million 12.42 $13.30 million $0.78 41.54 Theratechnologies $45.18 million 5.89 -$4.66 million N/A N/A

XOMA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Theratechnologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Theratechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of XOMA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XOMA beats Theratechnologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include PTH1R program, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; and X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action;. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies. It has research and development collaboration agreements with Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.; Novartis Pharma AG; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Rezolute, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Cadila Healthcare Limited. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

