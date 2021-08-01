Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $541.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $299,919,000 after purchasing an additional 230,381 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,122 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,093,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 34,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $540.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $401.07 and a 12-month high of $543.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

