ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 410,100 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 317,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter worth $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.31.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 227.21% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

