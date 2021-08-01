THETA One Day Volume Tops $316.83 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. THETA has a total market cap of $5.75 billion and $316.83 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One THETA coin can now be purchased for $5.75 or 0.00014486 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00054968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.81 or 0.00794995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00087354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00039745 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.