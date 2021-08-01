ThreeFold Price Up 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0509 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $12,702.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00046976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00102987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00138029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,845.92 or 0.99109946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00822249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

