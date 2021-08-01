Thunder Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.98 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market cap of $76.22 million and $19.98 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $232.13 or 0.00562254 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000887 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

