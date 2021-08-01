Tidal Finance Trading 95.6% Higher This Week (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $417,446.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 95.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

