Tierion Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Tierion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00054554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $326.71 or 0.00787772 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039509 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.