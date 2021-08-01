Tierion (TNT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $48,568.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00055589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.81 or 0.00797566 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00090885 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

