TigerCash (TCH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.36 Million

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $729,563.83 and $6.36 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.96 or 0.00893478 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.