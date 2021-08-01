Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 3,013.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,894 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 538.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 69.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.85. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.86 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLRY. Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.16.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,980 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.