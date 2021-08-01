Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,100 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the June 30th total of 397,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 380,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TIM by 74.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 142,707 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in TIM by 289.5% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after buying an additional 2,898,795 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TIM by 185.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 281,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 182,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TIM by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 19,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TIM by 9.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 452,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of TIM stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $10.90. 472,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,399. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. TIM has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1428 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

