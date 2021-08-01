Time New Bank (TNB) Market Cap Reaches $10.13 Million

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $177,988.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00798666 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00091211 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

