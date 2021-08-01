TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,768,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,530,000 after acquiring an additional 311,209 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 271,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 76,818 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in TimkenSteel by 271.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 794,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 580,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $609.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $16.57.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.