Titan Coin (TTN) Trading Up 43.6% Over Last Week

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $61.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006100 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

