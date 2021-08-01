TitanSwap (TITAN) One Day Volume Tops $16.37 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $364.81 million and $16.37 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for about $6.83 or 0.00017174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00054760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.72 or 0.00793731 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00087220 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.