Tokenbox Tops One Day Volume of $2,116.00 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $234,695.44 and approximately $2,116.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenbox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00055789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $323.33 or 0.00785154 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.