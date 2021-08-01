TokenPay (TPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $85,888.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,133.41 or 1.00059528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00031297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00069848 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000741 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009553 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000576 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

