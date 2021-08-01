Toko Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $169.03 Million (TKO)

Toko Token (CURRENCY:TKO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Toko Token has a market capitalization of $169.03 million and approximately $28.39 million worth of Toko Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toko Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00003802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toko Token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00045456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00101693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00135083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,988.66 or 1.00040012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.08 or 0.00825133 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toko Token Profile

Toko Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Toko Token’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto

