TOKPIE (TKP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $482.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $311,163.00 and approximately $482.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

