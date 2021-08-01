TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Down 22.8% in July

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 310,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.76.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 1.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOMZ. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 489.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

