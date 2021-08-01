TOP (TOP) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. TOP has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and $559,454.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOP has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00054857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00795840 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00087404 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

