TopBidder (BID) Reaches Market Cap of $2.86 Million

TopBidder (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular exchanges. TopBidder has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $95.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TopBidder has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00054620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.06 or 0.00790042 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00087272 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder (BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,691,545 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

