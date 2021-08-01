Tornado Cash Trading Up 2.7% This Week (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $34.55 or 0.00086854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $34.04 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00101731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00135272 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,725.82 or 0.99871932 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.12 or 0.00829924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 985,252 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

