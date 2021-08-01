Tornado Market Cap Hits $368,728.06 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Tornado coin can currently be bought for $61.45 or 0.00152765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a market capitalization of $368,728.06 and $395,225.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00104121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00137291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,355.05 or 1.00315028 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.11 or 0.00840474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

