Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:TTP opened at $22.80 on Friday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 140,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

