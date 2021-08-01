Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:TTP opened at $22.80 on Friday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
