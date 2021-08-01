Total Se (EPA:FP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Total Se (EPA:FP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €45.53 ($53.56).

A number of research firms have issued reports on FP. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

FP stock opened at €39.69 ($46.69) on Friday. Total has a 12-month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12-month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business has a 50 day moving average of €39.49.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

