Tower token (TOWER) Trading Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tower token coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00055546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002623 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00786067 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00039713 BTC.

Tower token Coin Profile

TOWER is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

