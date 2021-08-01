Tower (TOWER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.37 Million

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Tower has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One Tower coin can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tower has a market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.89 or 0.00790650 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039511 BTC.

Tower Profile

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,765,523 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower

