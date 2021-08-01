Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.21% of Townsquare Media worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSQ opened at $12.29 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.12 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

TSQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

