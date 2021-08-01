Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.52.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,682,000 after acquiring an additional 395,698 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $180.93 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

