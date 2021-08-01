Tranche Finance (SLICE) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.44 Million

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Tranche Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.44 million and approximately $608,600.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

